AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — A grass fire burning in the hills west of Interstate 80 in American Canyon is threatening structures and has closed down American Canyon Road, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon.

The so-called American Fire began at around 3 p.m. One structure at the top of the hill is threatened and may have already been burned as of 3:50 p.m.

Evacuation advisories are in effect for the following areas: Newell Drive, Sagebush Lane (north of Donaldson Way), Sorrento Lane, Farentino Place and Selvino Court, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Advisories are meant for residents to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Plumes of smoke from the blaze could be seen on the hills north of Vallejo, between I-80 and American Canyon High School.

Cal Fire said the fire was at 150 acres in size with a moderate rate of spread at around 5:10 p.m. Fire crews on scene said the blaze was close to containment at 5:50 p.m.

A bulldozer was called into the area, presumably to cut fire lines. At least a dozen trucks are on scene (both fire engines and grass and wildland rigs) with a full response from Cal Fire.

Cal Fire air support was also called in to drop flame retardant and water on the back side of the hill.

The #AmericanFire is now at 150+ acres. Crews say it’s close to being contained, but evacuation advisories are in place for Newell Dr. Sagebush Ln. north of Donaldson Way, Sorrento Ln., Farentino Pl & Selvino Ct.

Residents there should be packed & ready to go if ordered to do so. pic.twitter.com/VRosANt1Co — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) October 7, 2019

Parts of Napa and Solano Counties were under a Red Flag Warning for high fire dangerous conditions until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cal Fire officials say the American Fire is another reminder that fire season is a long way from being over. Nearly 100 residents attended a wildfire preparedness meeting at the Green Valley Country Club on Sunday, just before the fire broke out, to learn about fire prevention, defensible space, evacuation plans, and also talk about creating the first Fire Safe Council in Solano County.

“Off to the left just down below that where it’s all discolored, that’s all the burn scar that’s almost two years old,” said CalFire Battalion Chief Aaron Latta. He was talking about the charred hillside above the Green Valley Country Club golf course where the Atlas Fire burned dangerously close two years ago.

“It is very real. Don’t get lulled into a false sense of security that it hasn’t been very active this year. We are just one fire away from something that mirrors 2017,” said Battalion Chief Latta.

It’s a time Victoria Forristall remembers well. She was evacuated from her home for almost a week during the Atlas Fire.

“It was like an apocalypse. It was very very strange. Very scary. I hope we never have to go through it again,” she said.

Neighbors coming together to help each other–that’s the community here, according to Forristall. She says it’s one of the reasons why she says she’ll never leave, despite the constant fire danger.

“It’s heavenly here, so it’s worth it,” she said.

Tuesday marks the two year anniversary of the start of the Wine Country Wildfires.

Cal Fire representatives reiterated during the meeting that it’s not a matter of if, but when another major fire impacts the Bay Area. They’re asking everyone to stay alert and also be prepared.