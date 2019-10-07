SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A player for the San Francisco 49ers was a big winner before the game even started against the Cleveland Browns Monday night.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones surprised his girlfriend by proposing to her on the field at Levi’s Stadium a couple of hours before the game.

Jones was taking pictures with family and friends near the 50 yard line about an hour and a half before kickoff of the nationally televised Monday Night Football matchup.

At one point, Jones pointed over to the scoreboard to distract his girlfriend, Kayla Fannin, and when she turned back around Jones had taken a knee and presented her with an engagement ring.

A very special pregame proposal 💍 Congrats DJ & family! pic.twitter.com/9jmjqz1aYr — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 7, 2019

After a shocked Fannin gathered herself, she said ”yes” as those gathered around them cheered.

Video of the proposal was featured on the stadium scoreboard during the pregame festivities.

.@49ers defensive tackle DJ Jones just proposed to his girlfriend on the field at Levi’s stadium! She said “yes”! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KODYKwhjOp — Maria Medina KPIX5 (@MariaKPIX) October 7, 2019

Jones has started the first three games of the season for the 49ers at left defensive tackle. He was chosen by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi.