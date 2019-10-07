SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died Sunday night after being stabbed in a fight, San Jose police said.
Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said officers went at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Alum Rock Road, where several people had been involved in a fight. They found a man suffering from at least on stab wound.
That man was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, Garcia said.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation, said Garcia, who added that no suspects have been identified or apprehended.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.
This was San Jose’s 28th homicide of 2019.
Anyone with information about this, San Jose’s 28th homicide of 2019, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective James Cerniglia at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.
