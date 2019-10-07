SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced Monday that widespread dry winds forecast for midweek may prompt power shutoffs in portions of 30 counties the utility serves.
In a statement, PG&E said that a “potentially widespread, strong and dry wind event” is forecast from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch has also been declared by the National Weather Service for vast portions of Northern California midweek.
“Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety, and implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff, across portions of approximately 30 northern, central, coastal and Bay Area counties,” the utility said.
In the Bay Area, customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties could be impacted.
PG&E urges customers to update their contact information with the utility either online at http://pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 to receive alerts about power shutoffs. Customers are also urged to plan for medical needs, find backup ways to charge devices, restock emergency kits and to keep tabs on the elderly, children and pets.
