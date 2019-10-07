SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Anxiety mounted in a quiet Sunnyvale neighborhood Monday as detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying a man whose image has been captured on home surveillance cameras igniting arson fires on several poaches.
Sunnyvale Public Safety officials said the images were captured on the night of Sept. 8 in the Morse Park Neighborhood.
Detectives said the man entered the porches of several townhomes and set small objects on fire. No structural damage or injuries were reported, but the fires did pose an immediate danger to the residences where they were set.
The suspect is described as being a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and glasses.
If you recognize the person in this photo or have information about this case, please contact Detective McCulloch at (408) 730-7119 or smcculloch@sunnyvale.ca.gov.
