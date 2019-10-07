



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — When BART trains roll into San Jose, a lot of housing, retail shops and high rise buildings are coming with them. It’s part of a transformation of the Berryessa neighborhood around the new BART station.

“It will bring retail, housing, jobs all on a transit corridor. It’s the biggest project in San Jose right now,” said Ralph Borelli, the project developer.

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place on the spot where a new shopping center–which includes a new Safeway supermarket and gas station as well as a CVS pharmacy and a Chase bank–will be built.

It’s part of a $2.5 billion redevelopment of the San Jose Flea Market property that will also include thousands of homes, a high tech campus and two city parks.

It’s all happening here because of the new Berryessa BART station, which is slated to open in 2020.

“I think BART plays a big role. I think you have to have big stuff around BART and everyone knows that when you have a transit station like BART coming, they want to be around that,” said San Jose Councilmember Lan Diep.

Although neighbors look forward to the new transit opportunities with BART, they’re not looking forward to more gridlock from the office buildings and thousands of new neighbors.

“Too much chaos, too much craziness here,” said Vu Le, a neighbor who has lived in the area for two decades.

“It’s going to be like another Los Angeles, or like New York where you can’t get anywhere,” he said.

The developer says the project called Market Park is in line with San Jose’s vision of creating high density transit villages.

The changes will be gradual and will provide an underserved area with jobs, retail and housing including 700 affordable units.