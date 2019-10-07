CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — An attempt to steal marijuana from an illegal grow operation in the Knightsen area of Contra Costa County turned violent Saturday after one of the would-be robbers was captured, bound and beaten, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Holland Tract Road.
They searched the area but found no gunshot victims or evidence of a shooting. Then about a half hour later, dispatchers got a call from a man saying he was hiding in the bushes, and that a friend in the area may have been shot.
A sheriff’s helicopter eventually found the two men, and a SWAT vehicle was deployed to rescue them. Deputies say they were apparently trying to steal marijuana when they were confronted by “several unknown men.”
One of the men had been captured, bound and severely beaten. The other suffered minor injuries. They were both transported to a hospital but neither individual suffered gunshot wounds.
The men responsible for the beating were never located, but investigators determined the marijuana grow to be illegal. It has since been eradicated, according to the sheriff’s office.
