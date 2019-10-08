Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — We all take the modern convenience of electricity for granted until the lights go out.
And for as many as 250,000 Bay Area residents those light may be going out as early as Wednesday morning. A wind advisory and red flag warning have Pacific Gas & Electric officials considering cutting the power to about 250,000 Bay Area customers as a safety precaution.
And those outages may last for several days so now is the time to get prepared.
Here are some tips to help you and your family survive a power outage.
- Sign up for PG&E alerts so you can be quickly informed if a power outage is about to begin in your neighborhood
- On Tuesday evening before going to bed make sure to have all your electronic devices fully charged
- Fill up your gas tank on your way home from work — most gas pumps are electronic and will not work in an outage
- Stop by the ATM and withdraw cash — grocery store cash registers are electrically powered.
- If you have an automatic garage door opener make sure you know how to disengage it and open the door manually
- Prepare yourself for slow driving — traffic lights will not be functioning in the neighborhood impacted by the power outage
- Be a good neighbor — if you have elderly or infirm neighbors check on their well being
- If you use a generator — make sure it is at least 20 feet from your home with the engine exhaust directed away from windows and doors
- Talk with your building manager if you live or work in a building that has elevators or electronic key card access to understand how they will deal with a possible multi-day outage.
- Break out your earthquake survival kit to use
What to pick up at the store on Tuesday
- A manual can opener
- Bottled water — although water service may not be impacted it may be wise to have at least a two-day supply
- Non perishable and food that is easy to prepare without an electric stove for you, your children and your pets
- Two large bags of ice — these can be used to keep your refrigerated cool several hours
- Flashlight lights and plenty of batteries. Safety experts say to avoid using candles.
What to do after the power goes off
- Unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power is restored.
- Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. Then, turn your appliances on, one at a time.
- Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors are kept closed.
- Be sure to use generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors only. Do not use a gas stove for heat.
Who Is Impacted By The Outages
- In Contra Costa County, 40,219 customers may be affected. That includes customers in San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Berkeley, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Albany, Antioch and Martinez.
- In Sonoma County, 66,289 customers are at risk of losing power including people and businesses in Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton and Bodega Bay.
- In Napa County, 32,124 customers may lose electricity, including those in Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville and American Canyon.
- The San Mateo County communities and cities that could be affected include Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica and Princeton. In all, 14,766 San Mateo County customers may lose electricity.
- In Santa Clara County, 38,123 residential and business customers could be without power, including those in San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton and Palo Alto.
- Residents and businesses in the Solano County communities of Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo and Dixon may be affected. In all, 32,862 customers might lose power in those cities.
