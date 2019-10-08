SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three members of San Francisco’s notorious Central Divisadero Players gang have been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the murder of an alleged pimp and racketeering in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood, federal prosecutors announced late Monday.

United States Attorney David L. Anderson and FBI Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett announced in a joint news release that Alfonzo Williams, also known as “Fonz” or “Relly”; Antonio Gilton also known as “TG” or “Tone” and Reginald Elmore also known as “Fat Reg” were each sentenced to 22 or more years in prison for their respective roles in a racketeering conspiracy.

Williams was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Gilton and Lemore were sentenced to 22 years in a case in which a total of eleven defendants have been charged for crimes committed by the Central Divisadero Players.

The charges stem back to a federal indictment first handed down on August 2014. The three defendants had pleaded guilty in May 2019.

As part of their guilty pleas, Williams and Gilton admitted that they were active members of CDP from at least 2000 through July 2012, when they were arrested for murder.

Federal prosecutors said the men belonged to CDP knowing that its members and associates committed numerous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, pimping, robbery, firearms offenses, witness intimidation, drug trafficking, and the enticement of individuals to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.

In addition, Williams and Gilton admitted their involvement in the murder of Calvin Sneed.

Sneed was allegedly the pimp of the then-17-year-old daughter of Barry Gilton, a Central Divisadero Players member who is Antonio Gilton’s cousin. Barry Gilton and the girl’s mother, Lupe Mercado, are also accused of participating in the murder and are due to go on trial in February.

Sneed was shot early in the morning of June 4, 2012, as he was on his way to pick up the girl, who had returned from Southern California to her parents’ home.

Elmore also admitted that he was liable as a co-conspirator for the use of a firearm in the double-homicide of Andre Helton and Isiah Turner that took place by the University of San Francisco on August 14, 2008.

The defendants are already in custody and will begin serving their sentences immediately.

Six defendants have previously been convicted and sentenced in this case. Charles Heard also known as “Cheese” was sentenced to four life sentences. Jaquain Young also known as “Loc” was sentenced to four life sentences, plus additional terms of years. Adrian Gordon also known as “Tit” was sentenced to 27 years in prison. Esau Ferdinand also known as “Sauce” was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Monzell Harding, Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Paul Robeson also known as “P World” was sentenced to six years in prison.

Two defendants, Barry Gilton also known as “Prell” and Lupe Mercado still face charges. They have pleaded not guilty and are set to stand trial beginning on February 3, 2020.