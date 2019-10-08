Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E announced Tuesday morning that the utility would open a number of Community Resource Centers to support customers in the areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.
PG&E will open a total of 28 centers in the counties being affected by the shutdown beginning on Wednesday, October 9, at 8 a.m. The centers will remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at the facilities.
Centers will be opened at the locations below:
|County
|City
|Location
|Butte
|Oroville
|Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965
|Butte
|Magalia
|14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954
|El Dorado
|Placerville
|El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
|Lake
|Clear Lake
|Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422
|Napa
|Napa
|1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
|Napa
|Calistoga
|Calistoga Fairgrounds – 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
|Santa Clara
|San Jose
|Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
|Nevada
|Grass Valley
|Sierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945
|Contra Costa
|San Ramon
|Bishop Ranch Parking Lot – 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
|Calaveras
|Arnold
|Meadowmont Shopping Center – 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223
|San Mateo
|Half Moon Bay
|Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019
|Placer
|Auburn
|Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 95603
|Shasta, Tehama
|Redding
|Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003
|Solano
|Vacaville
|Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
|Sonoma
|Santa Rosa
|Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404
|Alameda
|Oakland
|Merritt College LOT B – Leona St., Oakland 94508
|Tuolumne
|Sonora
|Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370
|Santa Cruz
|Aptos
|Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
|Amador
|Pioneer
|Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666
|Mendocino
|Ukiah
|1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482
|Yolo
|Winters
|Next to PG&E Gas Academy – Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694
|Colusa, Glenn
|Orland
|839 Newville Road, Orland 95963
|Mariposa
|Coulterville
|Coulterville Fire Dept – 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311
|Sierra
|Sierra City
|Loganville Campground parking lot – HWY 49, Sierra City 96125
|Stanislaus
|Westley
|Westley Hotel – 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387
|Plumas
|La Porte
|2140 Main St. La Porte 95981
|El Dorado
|El Dorado Hills
|Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762
|Yuba
|Oregon House
|9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962
