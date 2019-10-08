Filed Under:Community Resource Centers, PG&E, public safety power shutoff, Wildfire, wildfire safety

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E announced Tuesday morning that the utility would open a number of Community Resource Centers to support customers in the areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.

PG&E will open a total of 28 centers in the counties being affected by the shutdown beginning on Wednesday, October 9, at 8 a.m. The centers will remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at the facilities.

Centers will be opened at the locations below:

County City Location
Butte Oroville Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965
Butte Magalia 14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954
El Dorado Placerville El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
Lake Clear Lake Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422
Napa Napa 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
Napa Calistoga Calistoga Fairgrounds – 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
Santa Clara San Jose Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
Nevada Grass Valley Sierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945
Contra Costa San Ramon Bishop Ranch Parking Lot – 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
Calaveras Arnold Meadowmont Shopping Center – 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223
San Mateo Half Moon Bay Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019
Placer Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 95603
Shasta, Tehama Redding Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003
Solano Vacaville Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
Sonoma Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404
Alameda Oakland Merritt College LOT B – Leona St., Oakland 94508
Tuolumne Sonora Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370
Santa Cruz Aptos Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
Amador Pioneer Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666
Mendocino Ukiah 1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482
Yolo Winters Next to PG&E Gas Academy – Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694
Colusa, Glenn Orland 839 Newville Road, Orland 95963
Mariposa Coulterville Coulterville Fire Dept – 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311
Sierra Sierra City Loganville Campground parking lot – HWY 49, Sierra City 96125
Stanislaus Westley Westley Hotel – 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387
Plumas La Porte 2140 Main St. La Porte 95981
El Dorado El Dorado Hills Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762
Yuba Oregon House 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962

 

Comments