



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two major Bay Area tunnels used by commuters faced closures because of PG&E’s planned Public Safety Power Shutdown, but officials worked to install backup generators so they stay open.

Caltrans said it was preparing for full closures of the Caldecott Tunnel in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties on State Route 24 and the Lantos Tunnel along State Route 1 in Pacifica due to the power shutoffs because the tunnels cannot operate without electricity.

Caltrans tweeted that crews were preparing for possible full closures of both tunnels shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Caltrans said around 8 p.m. that PG&E will begin installing four backup generators inside the Caldecott Tunnel so it will not have to close. The operation will begin at 10 p.m. and could take up to 14 hours, so the Wednesday commute will still be heavily affected.

The tunnel closures were estimated to continue for as long as five days. Changeable messages signs have been activated and will provide updated detour information as needed.

Kevin Rose, Manager of the Office of Emergency Services for San Mateo County, said he received word from PG&E that the power will be shut down in the county some time Wednesday.

The shutdown is likely to close the Tom Lantos Tunnels, informally known as the Devil’s Slide Tunnels, a major north-south artery that runs through the county and carries thousands of commuters every day.

Caltrans and PG&E were still working on plans for generators in the Tom Lantos Tunnel Tuesday evening.

“When the power is shut off, there will be no fire suppression system, so they have to shut it down,” Rose said. “Residents will have to take alternate roads to get to their destinations.”

As for the details, they were to be worked out during a conference call at 5:30 p.m. between PG&E and all the affected counties, Rose said.

Some time Tuesday, Rose said the county will alert residents through the SMC Alert system that the tunnel will close starting at noon tomorrow.

The power shutdown will affect San Mateo County residents in a way normally reserved for weather events.

“It’s like a bad winter storm without the rain,” Rose said.