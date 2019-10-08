



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two major Bay Area tunnels used by commuters could be closed as soon as Tuesday evening because of PG&E’s planned Public Safety Power Shutdown.

Caltrans is preparing for full closures of the Caldecott Tunnel in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties on State Route 24 and the Lantos Tunnel along State Route 1 in Pacifica as soon as Tuesday evening, due to PG&E’s planned PublicSafety Power Shutoff. The tunnels cannot operate without power.

Caltrans is currently working with PG&E to find a source of emergency power to keep the Caldecott Tunnel in operation. This remains a fluid event and could change by the hour. Commuters should pay attention to Bay Area media, Caltrans social media accounts and 511.org for the latest updates.

The tunnel closures could continue for as long as five days. Changeable messages signs have been activated and will provide updated detour information as needed.

Kevin Rose, Manager of the Office of Emergency Services for San Mateo County, said he received word from PG&E that the power will be shut down in the county some time tomorrow.

The shutdown is likely to close the Tom Lantos Tunnels, informally known as the Devil’s Slide Tunnels, a major north-south artery that runs through the county and carries thousands of commuters every day.

“When the power is shut off, there will be no fire suppression system, so they have to shut it down,” Rose said. “Residents will have to take alternate roads to get to their destinations.”

As for the details, they were to be worked out during a conference call at 5:30 p.m. between PG&E and all the affected counties, Rose said.

Some time Tuesday, Rose said the county will alert residents through the SMC Alert system that the tunnel will close starting at noon tomorrow.

The power shutdown will affect San Mateo County residents in a way normally reserved for weather events.

“It’s like a bad winter storm without the rain,” Rose said.