



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major link to the Peninsula could be closed because of PG&E’s planned Public Safety Power Shutdown.

Kevin Rose, Manager of the Office of Emergency Services for San Mateo County, said he received word from PG&E that the power will be shut down in the county some time tomorrow.

The shutdown is likely to close the Tom Lantos Tunnels, informally known as the Devil’s Slide Tunnels, a major north-south artery that runs through the county and carries thousands of commuters every day.

“When the power is shut off, there will be no fire suppression system, so they have to shut it down,” Rose said. “Residents will have to take alternate roads to get to their destinations.”

As for the details, they were to be worked out during a conference call at 5:30 today between PG&E and all the affected counties, Rose said.

Some time Tuesday, Rose said the county will alert residents through the SMC Alert system that the tunnel will close starting at noon tomorrow.

The power shutdown will affect San Mateo County residents in a way normally reserved for weather events.

“It’s like a bad winter storm without the rain,” Rose said.