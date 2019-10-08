



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wind advisory and red flag warning have Pacific Gas & Electric officials considering cutting the power beginning early Wednesday morning to about 250,000 Bay Area residents as a safety precaution.

In a statement, Michael Lewis, senior vice president for PG&E’s electric operations, warned — “This is shaping up to be one of the most severe dry wind events we’ve seen in our territory in recent years.”

The shutoffs, called “Public Safety Power Shutoffs”, may affect 256,996 PG&E customers in the Bay Area. If a shutoff is implemented, PG&E plans to begin turning off power early Wednesday morning, but the utility has not given an exact time.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters said winds will be in the range of 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.

Meanwhile, a red flag fire warning will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday and run through Thursday.

“There will be strong and gusty northerly winds across much of the North Bay and East Bay as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains,” the weather service said. “A very dry airmass will (also) sweep across the region by late Wednesday. Daytime minimum humidity values are expected to drop into the teens on Wednesday, and possibly to the single digits by Thursday.”

If the weather condition deteriorate enough, Lewis said PG&E wants customers to be prepared for an outage that may last several days.

PG&E officials said 32,613 customers in Alameda County could lose power including residences and businesses in Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton and Livermore.

In Contra Costa County, 40,219 customers may be affected. That includes customers in San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Berkeley, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Albany, Antioch and Martinez.

In Sonoma County, 66,289 customers are at risk of losing power including people and businesses in Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton and Bodega Bay.

In Napa County, 32,124 customers may lose electricity, including those in Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville and American Canyon.

The San Mateo County communities and cities that could be affected include Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica and Princeton. In all, 14,766 San Mateo

County customers may lose electricity.

In Santa Clara County, 38,123 residential and business customers could be without power, including those in San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton and Palo Alto.

Residents and businesses in the Solano County communities of Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo and Dixon may be affected. In all, 32,862 customers might lose power in those cities.

Approximately 350,000 more customers in other regions of Northern and Central California may be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff for a total of about 600,000 in this possible shutdown operation, according to PG&E.

The utility’s customers may be affected even though they are living in an area that isn’t affected by dangerous fire conditions because parts of the system that serve one area may originate in an area that is affected by extreme weather, PG&E officials said.

To see maps of where power outages may occur, visit the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff Outage Maps