



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The threat of a PG&E power outage forced officials in the San Leandro school district and the Santa Rosa Junior College to cancel Wednesday classes.

Several other Bay Area school district said they will be monitoring the situation.

Santa Rosa Junior College officials said their campuses will remain closed until the power outage threat has passed. San Leandro officials said they will determine if the schools will reopen for Thursday and Friday classes.

At an afternoon news conference, Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki said 12 schools were located in the area designated by PG&E for a power shutdown.

Those schools are Grass Valley Elementary, Howard Elementary, Parker Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Sequoia Elementary, Fruitvale Elementary, Elmhurst Middle School, Bret Harte Middle School, Skyline High School, Rudsdale High School, Sojourner Truth and Bay Tech Charter.

“If we have power outages to those schools, those schools will not be in session tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said. “We have 71 other schools that will be in session unless something dramatic happens.”

Here are links for parents who are wondering if their child’s school will be closed by the power outage.