SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation to require some city parking lots and garages to provide charging stations for electric vehicles.

According to the legislation, commercial parking lots and garages with more than 100 parking spaces would have to install electric vehicle charging stations for more than 10 percent of the spaces.The legislation is the first of its kind in the nation, according to the mayor’s office.

“In order to meet our climate goals and improve the air we breathe, we need to reduce our dependence on private vehicles and get people onto transit, bikes and sidewalks,” Breed said in a statement.

“However, we know there will still be some people who will continue to have their own car, and for those people we want to make it as convenient as possible for them to transition to an electric vehicle.

Even as the Trump administration threatens to revoke California’s emissions waiver under the Clean Air Act, we continue to do our part to reduce emissions and clean our air,” she said.

Breed initially introduced the legislation, along with Supervisor Aaron Peskin, back in July.

The legislation is part of a larger effort by the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ground transportation. The city has set a goal of achieving 100 percent emission-free ground transportation by 2040.

