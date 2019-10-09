BERKELEY (CBS SF) – BART officials said passengers are experiencing major delays Wednesday morning on the Richmond line in all directions due to a pedestrian on the tracks.
Around 10:15 a.m., transit officials announced that the individual on the tracks is somewhere between the North Berkeley and Downtown Berkeley stations, and that police are working safely rescue that person.
Trains are no longer traveling in either direction through that part of the tracks, and parallel bus service has been established between the Ashby and El Cerrito Plaza stations with help from the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District.
