Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A sharp jolt rocked Alum Rock residents awake early Wednesday as a 3.4 earthquake struck in the hills east of San Jose.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 2:15 a.m. a little under 5 miles east of the Alum Rock neighborhood on the Calaveras Fault.
Local residents took to social media to say they felt the temblor.
What does PG&E know that we don’t?
3.4 quake just hit alum rock
— Jerry (@SpinMasterJ) October 9, 2019
I just felt an earthquake…
— Sarah (@sarahnhi2) October 9, 2019
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
You must log in to post a comment.