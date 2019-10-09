PG&E OUTAGES:Bay Area Power Outage Survival Guide
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A sharp jolt rocked Alum Rock residents awake early Wednesday as a 3.4 earthquake struck in the hills east of San Jose.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 2:15 a.m. a little under 5 miles east of the Alum Rock neighborhood on the Calaveras Fault.

Local residents took to social media to say they felt the temblor.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

