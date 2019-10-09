



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man has been charged with special circumstances murder for allegedly fatally shooting a couple planning to attend a music festival during a robbery in East Oakland last month.

Keith Riley, 36, is accused of killing Ryan Wasilausky, 20, of Dublin, and Giovanna “Gigi” Giannini, 20, of Daly City.

Wasilausky and Giannini were found fatally shot inside a silver 2016 Ford Focus that crashed into a home in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue, a residential neighborhood in the Brookfield Village area, at 11:07 a.m. on Sept. 28, according to police.

They were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the couple had come to Oakland to attend that weekend’s Rolling Loud Bay Area hip-hop festival at the Oakland Coliseum.

Riley was identified as the suspect based on video surveillance footage, witness statements, text messages, social media and records from Wasilausky and Riley that placed him with them before and after the fatal shooting, Oakland police Officer Wenceslao Garcia wrote in a probable cause statement.

Riley was arrested at his home in the 2300 block of 100th Avenue in East Oakland at 5:30 p.m. last Thursday, according to police.

Garcia wrote that when investigators interviewed Riley, he denied killing Wasilausky and Giannini but made contradictory statements about where he was at the time of the shooting.

Riley is charged with two counts of murder, the special circumstances of committing multiple murders and committing a murder during the course of a robbery and second-degree robbery.

A GoFundMe website for Wasilausky’s family had raised $20,300 of its $30,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to Wasilausky’s obituary, he was born in Walnut Creek, grew up in Dublin, graduated from Dublin High School in 2017 and was in his third year studying business at California State University East Bay.

The obituary says Giannini was Wasilausky’s girlfriend and he loved traveling with her as well as cooking and spending time with his friends.

According to Giannini’s obituary, she was killed only two days before her 21st birthday.

Giannini’s obituary describes her as “a loving, funny, beautiful young woman with a passion for beauty.”

It says, “She lit up a room with just a smile. Her affection toward her mother and grandparents was exemplary. People were drawn to her loving, sweet, gentle-hearted nature.”

