MAXWELL, Colusa County (CBS SF) — A Pacific Gas and Electric pickup truck was by a bullet at while driving on a freeway in a rural Northern California county, according the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the incident happened on Interstate Highway 5 Tuesday evening just north of the farming community of Maxwell in Colusa County, about 70 miles northeast of Sacramento.
The marked PG&E pickup truck was in the fast lane traveling southbound on I-5 south of Lenahan Road at around 7:52 p.m. when the passenger window of the pickup truck shattered, the CHP said.
At the time, the driver did not know the reason the window shattered, but evidence gathered by investigators indicated a bullet struck the vehilce and that another vehicle was traveling near the PG&E truck at the time, the CHP said.
There was no additional information about the other vehicle. The driver of the PG&E truck was not injured.
Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the CHP.
