



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E stood up a new website Wednesday night amid the power shutoff it initiated in the Bay Area the same day.

The website is located here and is meant to give customers a chance to find out if they will be affected by the planned outage Wednesday.

PG&E had several issues with the site Tuesday and they continued into Wednesday. The utility sent a tweet out with the new link but promptly deleted it around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening,

indicating it may not have been ready to go live.

They tweeted the new link mentioned above around 9 p.m. It worked initially, but many users saw that there were intermittent errors with the site.

As of 9:44 p.m., though, the site was working well.

Customers in the East Bay and South Bay are supposed to lose power Wednesday night. The shutoff was already implemented earlier in the day in the North Bay. San Francisco will be unaffected.

