MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Morgan Hill city officials announced they would enforce a Wednesday night pedestrian curfew to “reduce the opportunity for crime” in areas impacted by a PG&E power outage.

The massive power shutdown began in the North Bay early Wednesday morning with the lights going out in neighborhoods from Sonoma to Sausalito and moved into the South Bay during the afternoon hours.

PG&E said the outage was a precautionary measure to prevent wildfires during the Red Flag Warning conditions throughout the Bay Area. Wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph were forecast for Wednesday night until early Thursday morning.

On the city’s Facebook page, officials posted that the “curfew is intended for pedestrians loitering in areas impacted by the power shutoff. This curfew is for the safety of the community to reduce the opportunity for crime.”

Officials said that “travel by vehicle and presence on one’s own residential property is fine. Please note that checking on neighbors is not considered loitering.”

The curfew would begin at 7 p.m. and run until 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials also warned local residents that traffic signals in the outage area may be without power. Every intersection with traffic signals out should be treated as a four-way stop.