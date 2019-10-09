PG&E OUTAGES:Bay Area Power Outage Survival Guide
Filed Under:Bird Strike, Emergency landing, Engine Fire, Lufthansa, San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco News, United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two flights out of San Francisco International Airport needed to return to the runway Wednesday evening for emergency landings.

The first flight involved a United Airlines aircraft that struck a bird. The plane was headed to Orange County. The flight was able to return to SFO safely, United Airlines said.

All the passengers on the flight were moved to a different aircraft and took off shortly afterward Wednesday night.

The second flight involved a Lufthansa plane en route to Munich, Germany. It was reported that an engine fire may have forced the pilot to make the emergency landing. The flight took off after 8:45 p.m. and landed safely shortly before 10 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

