SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two flights out of San Francisco International Airport needed to return to the runway Wednesday evening for emergency landings.
The first flight involved a United Airlines aircraft that struck a bird. The plane was headed to Orange County. The flight was able to return to SFO safely, United Airlines said.
All the passengers on the flight were moved to a different aircraft and took off shortly afterward Wednesday night.
The second flight involved a Lufthansa plane en route to Munich, Germany. It was reported that an engine fire may have forced the pilot to make the emergency landing. The flight took off after 8:45 p.m. and landed safely shortly before 10 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
