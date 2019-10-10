PG&E OUTAGES:Bay Area Power Outage Survival Guide
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brisbane, Brush Fire, Fire, San Bruno Mountain, Wildfire

BRISBANE (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning on San Bruno Mountain in the area of Brisbane late Thursday morning.

Smoke from the fire was reportedly visible from Highway 101. Chopper 5 video showed the brush fire burning underneath power lines on the hillside.

There are homes lower on the hillside, but no structures were immediately threatened.

KPIX 5 is following this breaking story and will provide updates as they are made available.

Comments