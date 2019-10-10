Comments
BRISBANE (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning on San Bruno Mountain in the area of Brisbane late Thursday morning.
Smoke from the fire was reportedly visible from Highway 101. Chopper 5 video showed the brush fire burning underneath power lines on the hillside.
There are homes lower on the hillside, but no structures were immediately threatened.
KPIX 5 is following this breaking story and will provide updates as they are made available.
You must log in to post a comment.