SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose high school student was arrested Thursday after police say she threatened another student with gun off campus.

San Jose police said they received a call from Del Mar High School in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood around 1:45 p.m. Thursday about a female student who allegedly brandished a gun and threatened a male student off campus on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the school on the 1200 block of Del Mar Ave. and placed the campus on lockdown. A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody without incident for criminal threats and brandishing a weapon, police said.

The weapon has not been found and the investigation was still on-going, police said. An earlier statement from police incorrectly indicated that a weapon had been recovered and police subsequently issued a correction.

All students and staff were safe, according to the Campbell Union High School District.

No further information was immediately available.

