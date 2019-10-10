SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose high school student was arrested Thursday after police say she threatened another student with gun off campus.
San Jose police said they received a call from Del Mar High School in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood around 1:45 p.m. Thursday about a female student who allegedly brandished a gun and threatened a male student off campus on Wednesday.
Officers arrived at the school on the 1200 block of Del Mar Ave. and placed the campus on lockdown. A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody without incident for criminal threats and brandishing a weapon, police said.
The weapon has not been found and the investigation was still on-going, police said. An earlier statement from police incorrectly indicated that a weapon had been recovered and police subsequently issued a correction.
All students and staff were safe, according to the Campbell Union High School District.
As you may know, San Jose Police Department has placed Del Mar High School on lockdown. All students and staff are safe. We will continue to provide you with updates as we receive more information from the police department.
— Campbell Union HSD (@mycuhsd) October 10, 2019
No further information was immediately available.
