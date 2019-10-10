(CBS SF) — Mount Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County is closed Thursday due to high winds and the threat of wildfires, according to park officials.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, park leadership decided to close the entire park to the public based on fire concerns, Supervising State Park Ranger Cameron Morrison said.
Sustained wind speeds were measured at 57 mph at 5:55 a.m., with a maximum gust hitting 72 mph at the 3,849-foot peak, Morrison said.
The decision to close the park was made at 8 a.m., when winds were still hitting a steady 51 mph, according to the park’s website.
The 20,000-plus-acre park serves several hundred people on any given weekday and one class trip had to be canceled Thursday due to the closure, Morrison said.
Park officials will reevaluate the fire conditions Friday at 8 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. to determine if the park will remain closed.
