



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 500,000 Bay Area residents woke up in the dark Thursday in the wake of a preventive Pacific Gas & Electric power outage as wind gusts topping 70 mph howled through the Bay Area hills.

The winds and extremely dry conditions sparked an early morning wildfire in a Moraga neighborhood, forcing residents to spend the night in an evacuation and store parking lot until firefighters tamed the flames around 5:40 a.m.

No homes or structures were destroyed by 40 acres had been charred.

The entire Bay Area was under a Red Flag Warning and the energy release component was at 97 percent — a condition ripe for an explosive wildfire. Winds had been clocked at 77 mph on Mt. St. Helena, 75 mph on Mt. Diablo and 32 mph on Mt. Tamalpais by dawn.

PG&E completed its second phase of power shutoffs early Thursday, casting neighborhoods in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties into darkness.

In all, 1.5 million people have had their power shut off in the San Francisco Bay Area, in wine country, in the agricultural Central Valley and in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Utility officials claimed weather conditions had forced their hand after PG&E equipment was found at fault for several deadly wildfires stemming back to 2017. The company has gone into Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect itself from millions of dollars in damage claims.

But the utility’s explanation was falling short with many residents.

“It’s just kind of scary. It feels worse than Y2K. We don’t know how long,” said Tianna Pasche of Oakland. “My two kids, their school situation keeps moving every second. It’s not clear if we need to pack for a week and go out of town or what to do. So I’m just trying to make sure we have water, food, charging stations and gas.”

There was widespread confusion and mixed messages Wednesday about any set times for the second phase of shutdowns, originally delayed until 8 p.m. in Contra Costa County, Alameda, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties. Until the shutoffs were delayed again to 10 p.m.

PG&E said the outage is still anticipated to last until Thursday at noon. The re-powering process will start at that point, so electricity will likely not be restored immediately, with some areas projected to be without power for days.

Early Thursday, the utility said 32,200 customers in Alameda County had had their power turned off, 51,310 in Contra Costa, 9,855 in Marin, 32,124 in Napa, 14,766 in San Mateo, 38,250 in Santa Clara and 66,289 in Solano.

There was some good news. PG&E also announced that by reconfiguring its power system, it had restored electricity to 44,000 customers who weren’t in areas of high fire risk, and it could bring back power to 60,000 to 80,000 customers in the Humboldt area, where gusty winds had subsided.

Also because of shifting forecasts, the utility said it was reducing the third phase of its blackout plan, set to begin Thursday, to only about 4,600 customers in Kern County — one-tenth of the original estimate.

Unsurprisingly, the unprecedented blackouts sparked anger. A customer threw eggs at a PG&E office in Oroville. A PG&E truck was hit by a bullet that shattered a window in Colusa County before Wednesday’s outages, although authorities couldn’t immediately say whether it was targeted. PG&E put up barricades around its San Francisco headquarters.

“We realize and understand the impact and the hardship” from the outages, said Sumeet Singh, head of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program. But he urged people not to take it out on PG&E workers.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.