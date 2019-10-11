



Outside of the very top few guys at each position that you know are going to perform week in and week out, setting a fantasy football is about matchups.

That is why, in times like this week, you will want to avoid certain players you would otherwise start. And, on the other hand, start guys that normally would be reserved for a spot on your bench. One of the biggest matchup disadvantages, as far as fantasy football is concerned, may be in Minnesota where the Vikings play host to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been solid so far this season, usually in the starting lineup for fantasy owners most weeks, as he has been a top-10 quarterback so far this season in fantasy. But, the Vikings have allowed just 14.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. They have picked off opposing quarterbacks four times and sacked them 15. All in all, it looks like it may be a long afternoon for Wentz fantasy football owners if you don’t have another option. If you do, you might want to start them instead.

According to the guys at Fantasy Football Today, the quarterback you want in your lineup this week? Detroit Lions signal caller Matthew Stafford. Stafford goes up against the Green Bay Packers this week, and he has a pretty good history against the NFC North rival. In addition, the Packers defense gave up 400-plus yards to Dak Prescott last week and seem to be more susceptible against the pass than originally thought.

For the rest of the guys’ starts and sits for the week, check out the list below and hear their reasoning in the video at the top of the post. For all your weekly fantasy football advice needs, you can check out the Fantasy Football Today crew on CBS Sports HQ at 12 p.m. Eastern Time every day.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

WR: DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

Sit

QB: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings

WR: Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings

TE: Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets