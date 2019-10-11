SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric says it has restored power to more than half of the nearly 2 million people left in the dark in Northern California after the utility shut down power to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires during dry, windy weather.
PG&E says it has restored electricity to about 426,000 businesses and residences. Another 312,000 customers remain without power. Experts say a customer includes between two and three people.
In the Bay Area as of 6 a.m. Friday morning, 78 percent of customers in Alameda County have their power back, 85 percent in Contra Costa County, 80 percent in Marin County, 59 percent in Napa County, 84 percent in San Mateo County, 88 percent in Santa Clara County, 94 percent in Solano County and 46 percent in Sonoma County.
Areas without power includes Plumas, Yuba and Butte counties, where people are on their third day without electricity. Butte County is where a fire started by PG&E equipment last year decimated the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.
The utility says power also remain out in of Kern County in the southern part of the state’s agricultural Central Valley, where strong winds prompted PG&E to cut power on Thursday.
The utility it was able to restore power after winds subsided and workers could inspect its power lines.
