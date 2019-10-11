SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Festivities for the 37th annual Fleet Week continued in San Francisco Friday morning, with the Parade of Ships cruising under the Golden Gate Bridge at 11 a.m.
Ships visiting for Fleet Week were led by the San Francisco Fire Department’s fire boat, followed by the vessels from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. This year, Fleet Week welcomed ships from the Royal Australian Navy.
Many of the ships participating will be docked at the Embarcadero and open for public tours. Visitors are encouraged to attend tours and interact with U.S. sailors, Coasties, Marines and members of the Royal Australian Navy.
Crowds were gathered on the beach at Crissy Field, sitting on blankets and folding chairs to await the start of the air show that would feature the U.S. Navy Parachute team, the civilian Patriots Jet Team, the USAF F-35 Demo Team and of course the Blue Angels.
Also starting Friday, Fleet Fest at Pier 30/32 will offer up food trucks, interactive displays and military vehicles and concerts including performers like Shauna Morrison (the daughter of rock legend Van Morrison), Prince tribute band the Purple Ones and celebrated Beatles covers act the Sun Kings.
More information on the activities scheduled can be found at the SF Fleet Week website. For information on how to best get around San Francisco during Fleet Week and what areas and bus lines could be impacted, check the special SFMTA webpage.
