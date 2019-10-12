



SAN JOSE (CBS/AP) — A body found in a vehicle parked in San Jose may be that of the CEO of a Utah-based tech company who was reported missing during a business trip to the Bay Area.

Family members say Erin Valenti, head of Tinker Ventures, was last seen in Palo Alto on Monday.

The car was parked in the 6500 block of Bose Lane, in far south San Jose.

According to police, it was from that area, near the Almaden Library and Community Center, where the last phone call from Valenti was made.

Her husband, Harrison Weinstein, wrote on Facebook that phone activity suggests Valenti may have been driving in San Jose. He says she never returned her rental car or made it on her flight back to Utah.

Reports Friday indicated that San Jose police are calling it a voluntary missing person case, meaning they think she left on purpose.

Valenti’s family disagrees and said the CEO seemed to be distraught on the night she disappeared.

Valenti is described as 5-foot-4 with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

Tinker Ventures is an app developer based in Salt Lake City.

Police have not confirmed whether the body found was Valenti’s. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death of the body found, and release the victim’s name after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify family.

