



PLEASANTON (KPIX) – A Pleasanton police officer is in the fight of his life against stage four pancreatic cancer. Saturday, law enforcement and community members came together to show him he’s not fighting alone.

A group of early risers took on a grueling fitness challenge in the parking lot at Omni Fight Club, in Livermore. Many local businesses also partnered with Omni in the effort to raise money for Officer Kyle Henrickson and his family of six.

Henrickson’s wife and children were at the fitness challenge, along with first responders from several agencies in the East Bay, and those who just wanted him to know they were fighting for him.

Henrickson was first diagnosed in 2018, and has endured a brave battle. He wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s challenge after his treatments, but his family says he was truly touched and blessed by all of the love and support.

He says he will never give up the fight.

Saturday’s fitness challenge raised $7,000 for the ‘Kyle Kicks Cancer Fundraiser.’ The goal is to raise $15,000.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the Henricksons reach their goal. Go to: bit.ly/kylekickscancerofc.