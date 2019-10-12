Comments
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A 25-year-old Antioch man was arrested early Saturday morning after Antioch police pulled over a car reported stolen from Lafayette.
Antioch police Officer Patrick Mayer got some needed help from his partner – police dog Dex – in making the arrest, police said on Facebook Saturday.
The 25-year-old in the stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV resisted arrest, and Dex helped in apprehending the driver, who was arrested and taken to the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of several charges related to vehicle theft and resisting arrest.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.