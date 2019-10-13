



EAST PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — Friends and family of two young men shot and killed at an East Palo Alto Halloween party a year ago marched for justice and answers on Sunday.

On Oct. 13, 2018, a gunman opened fire on the crowd at A-1 Towing Services after a fistfight broke out. Investigators said during the melee, one of the men was cornered against a gence and that’s when he pulled out a gun and began shooting.

A total of four people were hit. Lalo Sandoval and Mario Mendez both died and no arrests have been made in the case.

Since then, there has been a lot of chatter in the neighborhood about eyewitness accounts and who saw what.

East Palo Alto Police Commander Mike Stasko says the department has done all it can and now they need a strong witness.

“So now’s the time to look inside yourself and say, ‘Hey, come forward and stand up,’ and you will get the justice you’re looking for,” Stasko said.

On the one year anniversary of her son’s death, Veronica Sandoval marched with a broken heart.

“I want to beg them to come forward and speak up,” she said, referring to any potential witnesses.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says there are state and county programs to protect and relocate witnesses.

“If people come forward, then I predict 100% we will solve it. If people stay silent, then we may be exactly where we’ve been for the last 12 months,” Wagstaffe said.

But any witnesses may also be carrying a heavy emotional burden, according to Margaret Petros, Executive Director of Mothers Against Murder. Petros says this can help ease the victims’ families’ pain.

“Their lives have changed. A part of them has been murdered. And if you are in a position to change that, to comfort that mother, I cannot imagine not doing it,” Petros said.

Veronica Sandoval had a message for the at-large suspect on Sunday: “For once in your life, do the right thing. You were a grown up man to use the gun. And you will have to pay for what you did, sooner or later. He run, but he can’t hide.”