SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A statue of Christopher Columbus by Coit Tower atop San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill has been defaced with red paint on Sunday during the annual Italian Heritage Parade.
North Beach News posted several photos to its Facebook page showing the statue and graffiti spray-painted at its base denouncing “COLONIZERS” and calling for the destruction of monuments related to the controversial historic explorer.
San Francisco police captain Robert Yick, who was in the parade which wends along Columbus Ave. between Fisherman’s Wharf and North Beach, told KPIX: “It’s a real mess. We’re going to have to clean it up quickly.”
