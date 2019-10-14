Filed Under:Cable Car Vs. Car, San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco News, Vehicle Collision

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people have been hospitalized in connection with a vehicle collision in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the city’s Fire Department.

The collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. at Washington and Jones streets and involved a cable car and a regular car, officials said. The five victims suffered minor injuries, but there are multiple ambulances and medical supervisors on the scene.

Muni officials and SFPD Traffic Safety workers are also on the scene investigating.

