SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people have been hospitalized in connection with a vehicle collision in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the city’s Fire Department.
The collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. at Washington and Jones streets and involved a cable car and a regular car, officials said. The five victims suffered minor injuries, but there are multiple ambulances and medical supervisors on the scene.
A total of 5 victims have been taken to local hospitals as a result of this collision. #SFFD Units clearing. @sfmta_muni and @SFTrafficSafety remain on scene for the investigstion. https://t.co/FAgChn1bH2
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 14, 2019
Muni officials and SFPD Traffic Safety workers are also on the scene investigating.
