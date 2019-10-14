PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A pair of earthquakes, measuring 2.5 and 4.5 magnitude respectively, struck just south of Pleasant Hill on Monday evening, rocking the East Bay, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.5 quake struck at 10:23 p.m. about a mile south of Pleasant Hill and was followed nearly 10 minutes later by the 4.5 temblor.

The quakes were felt throughout the Bay Area. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

BART said it was slowing transit on its East Bay lines to inspect them for damage.

Just days before the 30th anniversary of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta quake, local residents said Monday night’s shake reminded of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta quake.

Bay Area residents took to <a href=”https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco/?eid=ARBbAE1if-szOHRqo_ypo3JJd50jwUtp1dkjtENsn570UAJ6g60PA01pJk_SlgqJ7qX3-rjJmIhEW-Es”>KPIX 5 Facebook Page </a> to say how the quake felt at their homes.

Wendy Kress said her home was rocked in Walnut Creek.

“I’m in Walnut Creek, and it shook violently for about ten seconds,” she posted. “The biggest I’ve felt since the Loma Prieta quake in 1989, when I lived in San Francisco.”

In Benicia, Ron McConlogue likened the shaking to the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.

“Rocked Benicia for quite awhile,” he posted. “It was deep and hard, similar to the Napa quake.”

Emanual Vergis said the rocking sent his cats scurrying in San Francisco.

” Felt it in my condo on Cathedral hill,” he posted. “Brief swaying. Cats scattered.”

Victoria Staley Matthews said the art on the walls of her Antioch home began swaying back and forth.

“Shook us pretty good,” she posted. “Woke the animals and the art on the all swung for a good 30 seconds or so. I too live through Loma Prieta.”