RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A man who was fatally shot in Richmond early Sunday morning had attended a house party near the scene of the crime, according to police.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system notification in the 100 block of Fifth Street at 1:16 a.m. Sunday.
The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation, and Richmond police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their detectives at (510) 620-6541. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
