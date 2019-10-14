



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A pedestrian pathway in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood is at the center of a new fight over pushing out the homeless after fed-up neighbors built a wooden wall there.

The wall was put up on a tiny, four foot-wide pathway between Ocean Avenue and Urbano Drive after neighbors witnessed yelling, drug dealing and excrement. They went to the city’s Department of Public Works to ask for the pathway and steps to be closed off.

Neighbors also documented numerous calls to 911 and 311 over safety concerns due to incidents in the pathway, which is adjacent to backyards.

For a few days, the pathway was boarded off to all foot traffic with the blessings of the DPW. Then, different complaints came in and the pathway was opened back up to daylight and traffic.

“We have this problem before, where people have closed off the walkways like that and gone to the city–and people have to pay to close it off,” said Ingleside resident David Swanson.

The debate over sidewalk safety and public space isn’t a new one in San Francisco; just last month, neighbors in Clinton Park put large boulders down on the sidewalk to keep the homeless off of it. The boulders were removed, but frustrations continued to grow.

“At the same time, it’s a public property–how could you close it? So, I really don’t know the answer to this. This is the dilemma for our homeless because at the same time, you feel for them,” said Donnie DeLeon of Ingleside.