SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Santa Rosa man on suspicion of raping and kidnapping a 16-year-old girl in 2002.
Juan Lopes, 39, allegedly raped the girl twice on March 17, 2002, on Hampton Way in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa.
Lopes encountered the girl on Hampton Way and called to her. When she ran, he caught her and raped her in a field. The girl broke free and ran but Lopes dragged her back to the field and raped her again, sheriff’s officials said.
The girl ran again and hid in an unlocked vehicle until Lopes was gone, then found a phone and called for help.
Shortly after the sexual assault, Lopes was identified in a photo lineup as the suspect, sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said. Lopes fled to Mexico and a $500,000 warrant for his arrest was issued.
The sheriff’s office was notified by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office in September that Lopes was in custody for public intoxication, and Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives drove to Madera County to collect a sample of his DNA.
The sample linked Lopes to the sexual assaults and he was booked into Sonoma County Jail on Sept. 13 on suspicion of two counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of forced sexual penetration, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held under $500,000 bail.
