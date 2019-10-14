By Hoodline
Looking to try the top wine bars around?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Chapeau!
Topping the list is Chapeau! Located at 126 Clement St. (between Second and Third avenues) in the Inner Richmond, the French bistro and wine bar, which offers more than 70 French wines, is the highest-rated wine bar in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,675 reviews on Yelp.
2. Frances
Next up is the Castro’s Frances, located at 3870 17th St. (on the corner of 17th and Pond streets). Frances’ wine list features reds, whites and roses from the West Coast and Europe, and Yelpers give the spot 4.5 stars out of 1,499 reviews.
3. La Folie
La Folie, a French restaurant and lounge in Russian Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,439 Yelp reviews. In addition to French fine-dining classics, this spot offers dozens of wines from across California, France and elsewhere. Head over to 2316 Polk St. (between Union and Green streets) to see for yourself.
4. L’Ardoise Bistro
Last but not least, there’s L’Ardoise Bistro, a Duboce Triangle favorite with 4.5 stars out of 1,244 reviews. Stop by 151 Noe St. to hit up this cozy restaurant and wine bar next time the urge strikes.
