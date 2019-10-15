



PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Less than 24 hours after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the East Bay, a 3.4 quake struck the same area Tuesday evening.

Both quakes struck near Pleasant Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the map, the quake struck right next to Interstate 680.

It struck along an unnamed fault along the Concord and Calaveras faults.

BART said that the quake was causing trains to travel at reduced speeds as officials inspected tracks. The agency said to expect delays of 10-15 minutes.

Creeping along in @SFBART after another quake! BART slows for safety after quakes pic.twitter.com/dzlHP6fru3 — Brian Dinsmore (@BrianKPIX) October 16, 2019

Viewers told KPIX 5 on social media that the quake was a rather quick jolt.

Yes. It was a quick jolt. — al b (@albnomaam) October 16, 2019

Wendy Kress in Walnut Creek said it felt longer, however. “It lasted 4-5 seconds,” Kress said.

Brittany Lynn Swearingen felt the tremor in Martinez. “[My] kids thought I was paranoid that it was my upstairs neighbor,” Swearingen said.

Will be updated.