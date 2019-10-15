SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – More than 2,000 electric scooters will begin to roll out on San Francisco streets starting Tuesday. Two previously banned companies are coming back, and a third is jumping in.
New scooters from Lime, Jump and Spin are part of an expansion of the city’s current pilot program. The three companies will be joining Scoot, which has been providing electric scooters to people in San Francisco since 2018.
Under the expansion, Scoot will also be allowed to deploy up to 1,000 scooters, 400 more than what they offer currently. Meanwhile, Lime, Jump and Spin can each release 500 scooters now, increasing to 750 scooters each by December 15th.
Lime and Spin were both banned from San Francisco last year, after offering their fleets to riders without city permission.
“We are really excited to come to our hometown and be able to serve it again,” EV Ellington, Lime’s Northern California General Manager, told KPIX 5.
Following the controversy over their rollout last year, electric scooters continue to be a heated conversation among city officials. Last week, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to regulate the rollout and enforce a ban on sidewalk riding, something critics of scooters have made very clear that they do not like.
“No sidewalk riding is state law and for us we are doing a lot of user education, a lot of outreach,” Ellington said, pointing to education events that the company will have to teach users the rules of riding in the city.
