



DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Golden Globe-winning actress Felicity Huffman reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin Tuesday to begin serving her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admission scandal, her representative has confirmed.

The facility, which has housed such notable inmates as Patty Hearst, Heidi Fleiss and Rita Lavelle, will be the “Desperate Housewives” star’s home for the next two weeks as part of a sentence handed down for paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter’s SAT scores with the help of William “Rick” Singer, an admission consultant at the center of the scandal.

She also must pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

WATCH: Inside Dublin Prison Where Felicity Huffman Will Spend 2-Week Sentence

“(She) is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge ( Indira) Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,”

her representative said in a prepared statement.

Huffman, 56, was the first parent sentenced in a scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected mothers and fathers. At the time of her sentencing, she told the court: “I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong,”

“I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions,” Huffman said in an emailed statement after the sentencing hearing. “And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

In the ensuing weeks, several other parents have been sentenced.

Bay Area winemaker Agustin Huneeus was given a 5-month jail sentence, a $100,000 fine and 500 hours of community service. Gordon Caplan, a former high-powered attorney, was sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to falsely boost his daughter’s ACT score.

Stephen Semprevivo and Devin Sloane, who paid to get their children into prominent universities under the guise that they were recruited athletes, were each sentenced to four months in prison.

Only Menlo Park food entrepreneur Peter Jan Sartorio so far has escaped during time in jail, He was sentenced to one year of probation, complete 250 hours of community service and to pay a fine of $9,500 last week.

More than 50 people — parents, coaches, test administrators and conspirators — were charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors said Singer either facilitated cheating on standardized tests or bribed college coaches to give students an advantage in the admissions process.

Several other Bay Area families have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing including jewelry business owner Marjorie Klapper of Menlo Park, and Bruce and Davina Isackson of Hillsborough.

Of those charged, more than 30 are parents, accused of conspiring with Singer. More than 10 of those parents have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

Singer pleaded guilty in March to four charges related to cheating on standardized tests and bribing college coaches and administrators.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.