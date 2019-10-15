SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a multi-vehicle injury collision near San Francisco’s Alamo Square on Sunday night.
According to police Officer Joseph Tomlinson, officers arrested one man in connection with the collision, which occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Divisadero and Hayes streets.
According to witnesses, a silver Mercedes SUV traveling south on Divisadero Street had initially struck a vehicle between McAllister and Fulton streets and fled the scene.
Traveling at a high rate of speed down Divisadero, the suspect vehicle collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of Divisidero and Grove and was sent across the median into incoming traffic where it struck a third vehicle.
San Francisco Fire said the Jaws of Life hydraulic tool was used to extricate the trapped crash victims. Two blocks of Divisadero Street were completely blocked off for hours during the police investigation into the crash.
Four were hospitalized with non-life-threatening condition, but one person sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police have offered no details on the suspect arrested in the crash as far as his identity and what charges might be filed against him.
You must log in to post a comment.