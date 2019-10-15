SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who was killed when her parked car was struck by an alleged drunk driver early Monday morning in Santa Rosa as 50-year-old Kellie Nora Michelle.
Angel Ivan Martinez, 21, also of Santa Rosa, was heading home from a friend’s house when his speeding black Dodge Challenger struck Michelle’s Mazda SUV on eastbound Hoen Avenue east of Cypress Avenue around 3 a.m., Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.
Michelle was sleeping in the Mazda with her pit bull mix dog, who also died in the collision. Gloeckner said Michelle was a transient who was known to sleep in her car at other locations in the city.
The impact from the crash caused damage to an unoccupied black Prius. The three cars were totaled, and the Mazda was pushed into the front yard of a residence on the south side of Hoen Avenue, Gloeckner said.
Martinez was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and then was booked into Sonoma County Jail under $100,000 bail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of felony DUI. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.
