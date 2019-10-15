Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – North Bay residents will soon have more travel options that won’t involve heading down to the major airports in San Francisco or Oakland.
Seeing an uptick in passengers, the Sonoma County Airport is expected to expand service to three major hubs. Alaska Airlines is adding a second flight to San Diego. Meanwhile, American Airlines may expand service to Dallas Fort-Worth year-round and United Airlines may switch to larger aircraft for flights to Denver.
Airport officials said all of these changes could come as early as next spring.
According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, the airport saw more than 360,000 passengers through the month of September, an increase of 8 percent over last year.
You must log in to post a comment.