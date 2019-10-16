



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 70-year-old woman injured in a collision Sunday near San Francisco’s Alamo Square remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision near the intersection of Divisadero and Grove streets.

Upon arrival, officers found that three separate collisions occurred, spanning four blocks.

A 28-year-old man told officers that he was in a vehicle when an SUV rear-ended his vehicle near McAllister and Divisadero streets. Afterward, the SUV continued to head south on Divisadero Street, police said.

A 50-year-old woman then said that she and her juvenile passenger were in a vehicle on Divisadero near Grove Street when the same SUV struck their vehicle. The SUV continued to travel south, according to police.

At Divisadero and Hayes streets, officers found that the SUV had struck a third vehicle, occupied by a 70-year-old woman. After this collision, the SUV came to a stop.

Officers identified the SUV’s driver as 24-year-old Davon Hamilton of San Francisco.

The 28-year-old male victim, the 50-year-old female victim and the juvenile victim were all taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The 70-year-old woman was suffered life-threatening injuries and she was taken to the hospital, where she remains, police said.

Hamilton suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to the hospital. Officers later arrested him on suspicion of driving while under the influence, reckless driving, hit-and-run, speeding and running a red light, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and anyone with information is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tips may remain anonymous.

