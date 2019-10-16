WASHINGTON (CBS News) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said she and other Democratic leaders witnessed “a meltdown” by President Trump during a meeting on the current conflict between Turkey and Syria, CBS News reports.
The meeting, which included top Democrats and Republicans, was focused on military activity in Turkey and northern Syria. During the meeting, the president doubled down on his decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, a decision that has now been condemned by both Democrats and Republicans in the House, which approved a nonbinding resolution by 354-60 vote.
“What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on the White House driveway after meeting with the president. She later told reporters that she believes “we have to pray for his health because this was a very serious meltdown.”
During the meeting, which lasted less than 45 minutes, the president insulted Pelosi, according to top Democrats who said the president compared ISIS to communists and suggested Pelosi would approve of that.
