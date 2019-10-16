SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – City officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday it’s cutting business ties with nearly two dozen states over laws restricting abortion.
The new city ordinance bans city-funded travel and contracting with businesses headquartered in 22 states identified by the Department on the Status of Women as having “severe anti-choice policies.”
Sponsored by Supervisor Vallie Brown, the ordinance was supported by Mayor London Breed.
“We are standing up against states that put women’s health at risk and that are actively working to limit reproductive freedoms,” Breed said in a statement. “By limiting travel and contracting with certain states, we are sending a clear message to states that disregard the right to abortion.”
States impacted by the ordinance are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas were already on the city’s banned list due to anti-LGBT laws.
The ordinance is set to go into effect on January 1st.
